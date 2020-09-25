Semi final time in Laois Senior Hurling championship

The Laois senior hurling championship is down to four teams and come Sunday evening the pairing for the 2020 final will be known.

Both semi finals are down for decision in MW Hire O'Moore Park on Sunday afternoon and both will be eagerly awaited and well contested.

Reigning champions Rathdowney-Errill and Borris-Kilcotton will kick things off with Clough/Ballacolla and this years' surprise package, Rosenallis going into battle in the second game.

So far in the championship, there has been dramatic draws, some big beatings handed out and with Rosenallis beating both Camross and Borris-Kilcotton, there has also been eye-raising results.



Rathdowney-Errill v Borris-Kilcotton – Sunday 27th September in O'Moore Park 13.30

A repeat of last years final and a game that came about by Rosenallis claiming the scalp of Borris-Kilcotton in the final group game and pushing the Rosenallis men to the top of the group.

Borris-Kilcotton have mixed the good with the ordinary so far this year.

They irked out a win over Camross with a fortunate late goal in the opening round before going on to put up a big score on Ballinakill in round two.

While most would have expected them to get the better of Rosenallis in the last game, they only really got going in the second half and a strong finish saw them come up short with the harm being done in the opening 30 minutes.

PJ Scully is their main man up front and after he missed the opening round win over Camross, he has come back since and scored freely in their previous two games.

On their day, they are a team that can mix it with the best of them and it won't come as any surprise if they turn on the style on Sunday.

Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy, Joe Campion and Colm Stapleton are a strong support act to Scully up front while the evergreen Matthew Whelan is a mainstay of the defence.

Eoin Fleming is a steady keeper who can hit the long range frees while they have man in charge that is vastly experienced.

Ciaran Comerford has inter county experience with Roscommon and will be happy for his side to come into the semi final somewhat under the radar.

If they are under the radar, the opposite has to be said for Rathdowney-Errill who after a first round draw with Clough/Ballacolla, really blitzed both Abbeyleix and Castletown.

In terms of being battle hardened, Borris-Kilcotton would have the edge on them this year but the reigning champions can only beat what's in front of them and they have certainly being doing that.

Mark Kavanagh has been in sensational form and racking up the scores from play and from frees.

He hit 1-15 the last day before going off injured and that arm/shoulder injury that he sustained is the big question on everyone's lips this week.

A Rathdowney-Errill team without them is not the same animal and his fitness is a key talking point ahead of the game.

Ross King and Paddy McCane have both been scoring well in the full forward line while the stage could be set for the likes of Paddy Purcell and Shane Dollard to unleash their best form.

It's all on the line for both sides and with plenty of recent history between the sides, motivation won't be something that the respective managers will have to worry about.

Verdict: Rathdowney/Errill

Clough/Ballacolla v Rosenallis – Sunday 27th September in O'Moore Park 15.30

Rosenallis have been the story of the championship having topped a group including Borris-Kilcotton and Camross in their first year back up senior.

They have been full value for it too with the likes of John Lennon, Patrick Keating, John O'Loughlin and Brian Fitzpatrick all having a big impact on the attacking front.

Bolstered by the Fennell's at the back and the tigerish John Maher at corner back, they are a hugely balanced team with Conor Cosgrove also catching the eye at wing back with two excellent displays.

Managed by Offaly native Brian Troy, they have also had to juggle senior football commitments but they have done so and just got on with it.

Their style of play hasn't been that of a team looking to just hold their own, they have come to the senior table to have a right crack of it and that can only be admired.

In their way of a County final appearance are a Clough/Ballacolla side who mean business this year also.

A draw with Rathdowney-Errill in round one has been followed up with two convincing wins over Abbeyleix and Castletown with Stephen 'Picky' Maher leading the way.

Playing at full forward, he has been on top of his game while their last game against Castletown saw John Dwyer fire to form with a hat-trick and Jordan Walshe fire over eight points, seven from play.

Aidan Corby and Willie Hyland have an excellent partnership going at midfield while stalwart Darren Maher continues to anchor the full back line.

The pressure is all on Clough-Ballacolla with the underdogs Rosenallis coming in with something of a free shot.

The stakes are high but who will rise to the occasion.

Verdict: Clough/Ballacolla

Ballinakill v Castletown – Senior hurling relegation play off – Friday 25th September in LOETB Centre of Excellence 1930

The loser will be relegated to Premier Intermediate meaning the stakes are high. Ballinakill drew with Rosenallis in round one but their seasons have gone in opposite directions since.

Castletown have struggled badly and failed to get any points on the board but that would all be forgotten by grabbing a win on Friday night. It is close to call but Ballinakill have shown more to date to get the nod.

Verdict: Ballinakill