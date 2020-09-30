Leinster Express Senior Hurling team of the week

Borris-Kilcotton and Clough-Ballacolla will contest the Laois senior hurling final on Saturday week under the lights in O'Moore Park and it is no surprise that both those clubs feature heavily in the Leinster Express team of the week.

Borris-Kilcotton got the better of an injury stricken Rathdowney-Errill while Clough-Ballacolla ended Rosenallis involvement in the championship to book their spot in the final.

Castletown also held on to their senior status by beating Ballinakill by a point in their relegation final last Friday night.

See below for our team of the week.