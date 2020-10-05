EXPLAINER: What are the LEVEL 3 restrictions on Sport that ALL COUNTIES could face this week?

NPHET met on Sunday to discuss the possibility of all counties being placed into Level 5 of the government's Living With Covid-19 plan.

However, Level 3 looks like it may be on the cards instead and here is what it looks like for Sport.

So, what does Level 3 mean in terms of restrictions in Sport?

LEVEL 3

Sports

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

