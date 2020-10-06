It's that time of the week again where we publish our team of the week. This week saw the senior football quarter finals down for decision and it was the men from Emo who grabbed the headlines this week with their win over Portlaoise and the reigning champions exiting the championship.

Portarlington won the big local derby with O'Dempsey's while Ballyfin edged past The Heath and Graiguecullen survived a late fightback from Ballylinan to advance also.

On Thursday night Courtwood maintained their senior status with a win over Arles Kilcruise in the relegation final meaning the Kilcruise men will play Intermediate football in 2021.

After all that action and drama, we sat down to pick the 15 that we feel shone the brightest.

Leinster Express Senior Football team of the week