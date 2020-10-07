O'Moore Park floodlights back in action in time for Inter County action

The lights are on but there's no one home.....

O'Moore Park had been without their floodlights for the last few months as they took out the bulbs and set about replacing them with more cost effective and environmentely friendly LED versions.

The upgrade could save the County Board up to 15,000 euro a year in the long run and the project has been completed just in time for the return of the Inter County season.

The first outing for the lights was set to be the Senior hurling final this Saturday night but in a cruel twist of fate, the GAA's announcement that all club games are to be postponed has put pay to that.

It is still a timely completion with the Inter County season due to get going later this month, O'Moore Park will be in a very strong position to host some big games as there are very few suitable venues in the province with lights.

Outside of Parnell Park, there is slim pickings for stadia with the standard of lights required and coupled with their central location, TV friendly facilities, big capacity and ability to manage social distancing, O'Moore Park will surely be a front runner.

Tipperary company - Tipperary Energy were the main contractors and they tweeted pictures of the lights in all their glory.