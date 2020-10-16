WATCH: Vote for Laois woman in World Rugby awards

A Laois Rugby legend has been nominated for a top award in a special edition of the World Rugby awards.

Alison Miller has been nominated in the International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Decade category and the public are asked to vote for their favourite try.

Miller hung up her Irish boots in 2019 but she has been nominated for her wonder try against New Zealand at the World Cup in 2014 when she outpaced the New Zealand backs to burst from the half way line to touch down in the corner as Ireland recorded a memorable victory.

Fans are invited to have their say and vote for the men’s and women’s 15s and sevens players of the decade, along with the try of the decade to celebrate a special edition of the World Rugby Awards in 2020.

Nominees in all six awards categories consist of previous World Rugby Award winners over the last decade (2010-19), with the exception of the Women’s 15s Try of the Decade for which nominees have been selected by International Rugby Players.

The World Rugby Awards panel will also be selecting their men’s and women’s teams of the decade.

Click here to see the try and more importantly to vote for Alison Miller's try