Laois senior football team named for Westmeath clash
Laois GAA
Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named his team to take on Westmeath tomorrow in the National football league division two meeting in Mullingar.
There is an experienced feel to the side with the likes of Mark Timmons, Kieran Lillis, Colm Begley and John O'Loughlin forming the spine of the team.
Promotion and relegation are still on the cards for the Laois men but a win tomorrow would set them up nicely for a final league game away to Fermanagh on Saturday week.
The game throws in at 2pm tomorrow in Mullingar with reports and reaction on www.leinsterexpress.ie
Laois GAA announced the team earlier this evening.
Senior Football Manager Mike Quirke has just announced his team to take on Westmeath GAA in the Allianz Football League— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) October 16, 2020
Unfortunately due to restrictions our fans won't be able to travel & support the team but you will be able to watch the game live onhttps://t.co/VRqz8Xoprl pic.twitter.com/z608frfm9a
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on