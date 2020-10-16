Laois senior football team named for Westmeath clash

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named his team to take on Westmeath tomorrow in the National football league division two meeting in Mullingar.

There is an experienced feel to the side with the likes of Mark Timmons, Kieran Lillis, Colm Begley and John O'Loughlin forming the spine of the team.

Promotion and relegation are still on the cards for the Laois men but a win tomorrow would set them up nicely for a final league game away to Fermanagh on Saturday week.

The game throws in at 2pm tomorrow in Mullingar with reports and reaction on www.leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA announced the team earlier this evening.