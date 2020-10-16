Laois Minor hurling team announced to take on Offaly

The Laois minor hurling team get their championship campaign off the ground on Saturday when they take on Offaly in the opening round.

Fixed for Birr at 2pm, the game will come as a real welcome distraction for players and management alike as they have had to put up with a lot of uncertainty in the last few months.

With the winners of Saturday's game set to play Antrim or Kildare, the stakes are high and manager Liam Dunne has announced the 15 players that he has put his faith in to get the job done.

Laois GAA made the team announcement on Twitter earlier this evening.