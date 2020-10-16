Laois Minor hurling team announced to take on Offaly
The Laois minor hurling team get their championship campaign off the ground on Saturday when they take on Offaly in the opening round.
Fixed for Birr at 2pm, the game will come as a real welcome distraction for players and management alike as they have had to put up with a lot of uncertainty in the last few months.
With the winners of Saturday's game set to play Antrim or Kildare, the stakes are high and manager Liam Dunne has announced the 15 players that he has put his faith in to get the job done.
Laois GAA made the team announcement on Twitter earlier this evening.
Minor Hurling Manager Liam Dunne has just announced his team to take on Offaly GAA in The Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) October 16, 2020
Due to restrictions our fans won't be able travel & support the team but you will be able to watch the game live https://t.co/TN3rgqbLLq pic.twitter.com/j3KOSEgix7
