Laois name strong bench for Westmeath clash

Laois named their starting 15 to play Westmeath last night but in the modern day, the bench can be just as important as the 15 that start.

With that in mind, Laois have named a strong bench for their clash with Westmeath today at 2pm in Mullingar as they go about kickstarting their National Football league campaign with promotion still very much on the cards if they can leave Mullingar with the points.

It is very much a panel game now and with the likes of Denis Booth, Ross Munnelly, Sean O'Flynn and Eoin Lowry on the bench, they look well equipped to finish strong. See below the full list of teams and subs from both teams.