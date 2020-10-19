Holes in one on the double at Laois Golf Club

What are the odds!!!

It is rare enough for a golf club to have a player record a hole in one but having two on the same hole, on the same day, within 20 minutes of each other is different gravy.

Portlaoise Golf Club was the scene for an unusual occurrence during their recent Subscription Voucher Competition when both Tony Conlon and Noel Scully aced the par 3, 18th hole within 20 minutes of each other.

The two lads will have bragging rights in the club for some time to come.