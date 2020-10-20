Heritage Golf Club Charity day appreciated by Portarlington meals on wheels

The Portarlington Meals on Wheels committee would like to extend their thanks to the Heritage Golf Club for their kind donation of €3,3305 from their recent Charity Day.

Thanks to Captain Gerry Butler for contacting the Committee. All monies donated to the Service go a long way to keep this wonderful service running.

The expected number of dinners for this year will be well over 9,000 meals.

This would not be possible without all involved in the running of the centre.

Up to 80 volunteers deliver the meals to our recipients.

Also, thanks to the sponsors of the golf event-The Heritage Hotel, The Heritage Golf Club, Eddie Doyle Golf Academy at the Heritage, O’Dea’s Bar & Bistro, Al’s Fish Shop, Colgan's Sports & Golf, Portarlington Tyres, Chapters Bookstore Dublin, McElwee Pharmacy Mountmellick, Morris Butchers Mountmellick & Breda’s Gift Shop Mountmellick.