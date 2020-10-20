BREAKING: Laois GAA call time on club games until 2021

Laois GAA have communicated with the clubs of Laois that all outstanding 2020 club games, including County finals, have been postponed until 2021.

There had been hope that when Laois exited the hurling and football championships that the remaining games could be played but in an email to clubs, they have now confirmed that will not happen.

With Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions in place now until December 1st, they didn't really have a choice with club games not permitted under the latest lockdown.

The senior hurling and Premier Intermediate hurling finals came so close to being finished back at the start of the month but they were called off six days before they were due to be played due to the GAA's decision to halt club activity.

The Intermediate football championship and the Junior 'C' hurling championship were the only adult finals played and it will now lead for a lot of fixture headaches should things get back to some sense of normal in 2021.

The senior football championship is only at the semi final stage while the Minor hurling and football championships were the only two underage competitions that got completed.

Inter County action has been given the green light to proceed under the new restrictions.