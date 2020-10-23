Laois GAA Chief backs #keeplaoisinbusiness campaign

Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill has backed the Leinster Express campaign urging the people of Laois to shop in and support local businesses during these tough times.

Level five restrictions have hit businesses hard but the Laois GAA chief has urged everyone to keep it local and support and give something back to local businesses

"I would like to compliment everyone involved in this campaign to support local business particularly during these very difficult times. We in the GAA know only too well the support that we as a grass roots organisation receive from the local community and business in Laois.

"Without their support we would not be able to carry on with our programme of activities. Within my own company Crown Paints, I know the importance of getting the support of the local community to carry on trading and the benefit of employing good local staff.

"I am asking each and everyone of our members and their families to make that special effort and support our sponsors and those that have always been there for us when we needed them. Make your purchase count so that they will be able to continue servicing our needs in the heart of the community long into the future.

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support.