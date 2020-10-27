Laois Public Participation Network run live zoom event with Dublin star

Laois Public Participation Network (LPPN) as part of Laois Connects ran a live online Zoom event for World Mental Health day in which well known Dublin football player and best-selling author Philly McMahon told his story.

Philly McMahon is best known as someone who has won seven All-Irelands with Dublin including the historic five-in-a-row Dublin titles, county titles with his club Ballymun Kickhams, two All Stars and is bestselling author of his book The Choice but he might never have played football and could have faced a completely different fate.

Philly repeated his leaving-cert got a third-level education and became a successful business owner but his life could have taken a different path.

Philly’s brother took a different path and tragically lost his life through drug addiction in 2012. Philly and his brother John grew up in Ballymun and faced the same challenges and choices but each chose different paths.

During his Zoom talk Philly spoke of the impact that life changing events such as Covid-19 or the loss of a loved one can have on people’s mental health and on the choices that they make. The inspirational talk focused on the power of making positive choices when people are faced with life altering events.

Resource worker with Laois PPN Dan Bergin was the organiser of the event.

“Laois PPN as part of Laois Connects ran an online event titled The Power of Choice for World |Mental Health day which featured a talk by Philly McMahon. The talk was followed by a questions and answers session where many people asked questions and Philly answered them all.

“The event was originally supposed to take place in Castle Durrow. Due to current restrictions we moved the event to online and it proved to be hugely successful and received very positive reactions amongst those that took part.

“There was a large number and a variety of groups from across the County represented on the night including GAA clubs, Schools, Youth Work Ireland, Basketball Clubs, Athletics Clubs, Musical Societies, Residents Associations Scout Groups and Tidy Towns.

“Laois PPN hope that the Philly’s powerful message will benefit all of our groups and their communities in a positive way. Philly is a brand ambassador for the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy and a long-term advocate of good mental health.” he said.

The LPPN has nearly 600 groups under three Pillars which are Community, Environmental and Social Inclusion. If any groups wish to register visit the LPPN website www.laoisppn.ie. Registered groups are given opportunities to take part in events and receive a wide-variety of training.