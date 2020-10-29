Laois man honoured by Leinster Hockey

Garry Luttrell has made history with the Laois man becoming the inaugural winner of the Leinster Hockey volunteer of the month award.

A prominent member of Abbeyleix Hockey club, the recognition is richly deserved.

The Leinster Hockey Development Committee were delighted with the response and received no shortage of nominations for the award but ultimately, it was the Abbeyleix club man who was the outstanding candidate for the month of September.

In these Covid related times, it is more important than ever to acknowledge our Volunteers who are the life blood of our sport.

Leinster Hockey Development Director Fiona Walshe commended all the nominations received acknowledging that “the continued growth of our sport, with numbers increasing year on year, it is clear that our clubs would not be so successful were it not for the enthusiasm, hard word, dedication and time given by volunteers”.

The nominations received recognised volunteers in all areas of the sport – coaches, umpires, administrators, Children’s Officers, Covid Officers, committee members.

Garry Luttrell is a founding member of Abbeyleix Hockey Club. Started in 2005 with a dozen young players, the club began life on a 7-a side astro pitch in Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix. Over the last fifteen years, Garry has worked tirelessly to grow the club from its small roots with 12 players to a vibrant, progressive club with over 100 boys and girls aged from 6 to 16 offering a pathway for players to join senior clubs in the region and beyond.

Club Secretary Ann Talbot added that Garry’s “boundless energy and dedication, coupled with managerial skill and good humour have played a major role in bringing the club to where it is today – a vibrant and progressive environment”.

Leinster Hockey Chairman, Trevor Watkins congratulated Garry on his award adding that he was “delighted to see Garry being recognised for his work growing the game in Laois” and that he “looked forward to seeing the club continue to grow thanks to the foundations put in place by Garry”.