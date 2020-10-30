Laois Ladies footballers back in championship action this weekend

After a mixed Division 3 league campaign that wasn’t completed before the pandemic interrupted the season, the Laois Ladies are back in action this Sunday at 1pm in St Brigid's, Kiltoom (just outside Athlone) against Sligo in the Intermediate championship.

Donie Brennan’s charges will go into the clash as favourites, but there shouldn’t be too much between the teams.

The Laois Ladies were sitting in mid-table in their Division 3 league before the season was postponed, and while they never threatened promotion, they were also comfortably clear of relegation.

Laois opened the league with a high-scoring draw against fellow Leinster side Wicklow in the Centre of Excellence. However, a big defeat followed at the hands of Roscommon in round two, and that meant that hopes of promotion were already tainted.

The Laois Ladies were under pressure at home round three against Longford to pull out a result, and they showed plenty of character to do just that. In a topsy-turvy affair played in difficult conditions, a late Erone Fitzpatrick goal sealed Laois’ first victory of the season in Heywood.

Laois built on that performance by putting in a solid showing against neighbours Kildare in round 4, but they would ultimately lose out by five points in the end there.

Laois were growing in confidence throughout the season, and a hard-fought victory in round five against Fermanagh in McCann Park, Portarlington, meant that they confirmed their safety in Division three for another season.

Mo Nerney was incredible that day, as her personal tally of 0-10 helped Laois on their way to the win.

The two remaining fixtures against Down and Sligo couldn’t be fulfilled, so Laois sat in fourth place in Division 3 at the end. Laois’ opponents this Sunday, Sligo, finished bottom of the Division 3 table and failed to register any points, so Donie Brennan’s side will fancy their chances of coming out of Dr. Hyde Park with the a result.

While preparations have been far from ideal, Laois have managed to organise a few friendlies before their championship opener. They played Wexford in a challenge match last weekend, so you would imagine the management team got a good look at their squad.

The starting team that defeated Fermanagh in the last league game was as follows; Sinead O’Rourke; Andrea Moran, Amy Potts, Ciara Hughes; Casey Conroy, Laura Nerney, Anna Healy (C); Fiona Dooley, Eva Galvin; Caoimhe Simms, Mo Nerney, Aoife Kirrane; Meaghan Dunne, Emma Lawlor, Kate Whelan. The two substitutes used on that day were Leah Loughman and Kate Jacob as well.

The side that takes on Sligo this weekend will probably be similar enough to the one that defeated Fermanagh all those months ago. However, with Portlaoise claiming the Laois Ladies Senior football Championship last month, we might see a few new faces emerge from The Town.