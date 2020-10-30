Laois hurling Captain calls on people of Laois to support their own

Laois senior hurling Captain Enda Rowland has rowed in behind the #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign run by the Leinster Express in a bid to highlight the need for people to shop and support local during these tough times.

The recent IT Carlow graduate is now back attending the College and completing a Post Graduate in Digital Marketing, something that he hopes will increase his chances of securing employment down the line.

The Abbeyleix club man has called on people from all over the County to support their local shops and businesses.

"We are all experiencing some sort of difficulty during this pandemic and second national lockdown. It’s tough on everyone but we can all play our part in certain areas to help people out .

"With simple things like shopping local and doing your shop in your local town or buying a couple of messages each day locally.

"It’s not easy on anyone and everybody could do with a bit of help. If we all do our bit each it will help in coming out the right side of Covid 19, in terms of staying safe, wearing your masks, sanitizing when needed and supporting all locals as much as possible."

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support.