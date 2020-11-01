Laois footballers learn Leinster quarter final opponents

Laois will take on Longford next Sunday in the Leinster senior football championship quarter final after the Longford men overcame Louth today in a tight and dogged encounter.

Laois were afforded a bye in the opening round when the draw was made leaving them with the comfort of watching on today as Longford and Louth battled in out in extremely tough conditions.

The game next Sunday will take place in Pearse Park in Longford as the counties have a home and away agreement.

Click here for a match report on today's game from our sister paper, The Longford Leader.

Next weekend will also be a busy one for O'Moore Park as they will host Dublin and Westmeath in another of the quarter finals on Saturday evening before also playing host to Kildare and Offaly on Sunday evening at 5.30pm.

If the current weather trend keeps up, the pitch in Portlaoise will be under a lot of pressure with Leinster Council seeing it as a perfect venue given its location and standard of floodlights.

Should Laois overcome Longford next Sunday, they will set up a Leinster semi final meeting against Dublin or Westmeath while the winners of Offaly/Kildare will play the winners of Wicklow/Meath in the other semi final.