Laois keeper makes the grade on and off the field

For the first time in its 50-year history, Institute of Technology Carlow will this week host ten virtual conferring ceremonies that will see more than 3,000 graduates conferred over the next seven days.

One of those is Laois hurling Captain Enda Rowland who has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Management Practice.

Rowland is currently back in IT Carlow and is taking on a post grad in Digital Marketing but Wednesday afternoon saw him graduate in unusual surroundings as the graduation took place online with the Laois net minder at home in Abbeyleix.

It is a busy week for the student as he will keep goals for Laois in their knockout clash with Clare on Saturday in Nowlan Park.

Addressing the graduates in a special virtual ceremony , Dr. Patricia Mulcahy, President, Institute of Technology Carlow said, “You now take your place as graduates of our institute, receiving internationally recognised awards that will stand the test of time and help equip you for all the opportunities that lie ahead. I have no doubt that the knowledge, skills and attributes you have developed during your time with us will give you the tools to face the future with confidence. You have accomplished great things and you are going to accomplish even more”, continued Dr. Mulcahy.

Acknowledging the tremendous co-operation, innovation, and generosity of spirit that has prevailed right across the Institute of Technology Carlow’s 10,000 strong community of students and staff since the pandemic reached Ireland in early 2020, Dr. Mulcahy confirmed that a celebratory event will be held at an appropriate time in the future.

“I look forward to the time when we can once again come together to celebrate your accomplishments and mark your achievement in the usual way: with handshakes and speeches; with pomp and ceremony; and, most importantly, in one another’s company. Until then, know that we are exceptionally proud of each and every one of you. It has been our privilege to know you, to teach you, and to learn from you”, she said.

Dr. Mulcahy said this year’s conferring ceremonies coincide with a significant moment for Institute of Technology Carlow as it marks 50 years since it first offered higher education programmes to learners in the southeast and across the country.

“There have been many changes and achievements in the first half-century of our journey to becoming one of Ireland’s largest and most progressive institutes of technology and, in little more than a year’s time, a technological university. In reaching 50 years, we thank the people before us who made this possible and we look to the future as we continue to evolve and lead. We look forward to another 50 years of knowledge and innovation, of openness and engagement, and to the many successes that lie ahead for you and all our alumni”, commented Dr. Mulcahy.