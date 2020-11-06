Laois team named to take on Clare in All Ireland hurling qualifiers

Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has made two enforced changes for their clash with Clare on Saturday. It's straight knockout from here on in and Brennan has set out his stall with his starting 15 as Laois look to stay in the championship and move on to the second round of the qualifiers along with the winners of Dublin Cork and Tipperary and Wexford who have received byes into the second round.

There are two enforced changes to the team that took on Dublin in the Leinster championship two weeks ago with Ronan Broderick (cruciate) and James Ryan (thumb) missing out through injury with Jack Kelly and Mark Kavanagh taking their place.

There was doubt over Stephen Maher also but he has been named at top of the left alongside Ross King and Kavanagh in an exciting full forward line.

The game throws in at 1.30 in Nowlan Park and is live on GAA GO.

The Laois team in full is as follows;