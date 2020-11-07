Stephen Kenny announces Republic of Ireland Nations League squad

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his 26-man squad for this month's games with England, Wales, and Bulgaria.

Ireland will host Bulgaria at Aviva on Wednesday, November 18 in the Nations League.

Shane Duffy is in line for his 31st cap after scoring the 90th minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in Sofia in September, a game he wore the captain's armband in.

James McClean and Ronan Curtis have also been selected by Kenny after of November's games. David McGoldrick will not be in the squad after announcing his international retirement earlier this week.

Shamrock Rovers’ midfielder Jack Byrne is the sole League of Ireland representative.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).