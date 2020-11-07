Laois GAA club to hold club fundraiser with a twist

Rosenallis GAA club are not letting Covid-19 get the better of them and are planning on holding an auction with a difference.

From Monday 16th of November to Sunday 22nd November, the proud hurling and football club are having their annual auction only this year it will be online.

From turf to timber and Christmas trees to hampers, there will be something for everyone.

With no shortage of items already sourced and ready to go, it is sure to be a big success and anyone looking for more details on it can contact Carmel Dunne 0871373209 Paul Lynch 0876224701 or John Lalor

0862396875.