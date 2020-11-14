Laois senior football club on the hunt for new manager

Courtwood GAA are on the hunt for a new senior football manager for the 2021 season. Having staved off relegation by beating Arles Kilcruise in the Relegation final earlier this year, they will be looking for a better return from 2021.

Goalkeeper Matthew Byron and wing back Sean O'Flynn are both on the Laois senior panel while players of the calibre of Danny Luttrell and Niall Donoher are also at their disposal.

Gary Kavanagh was in charge of the squad in 2020 but the club have began the process of changing it up for 2021. The club have thanked Gary Kavanagh and his backroom team for their efforts while also announcing that any potential suitors can contact the club on secretary.courtwood.laois@gaa.ie before November 22nd.