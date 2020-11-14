Laois footballers name team for mammoth Dublin task

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named his starting line up for their Leinster senior football championship semi final clash with Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday.

Having got the better of Longford in the quarter final thanks to a second half tour de force, Quirke and co will be hoping for a more balanced and closer to a 70 minute performance at headquarters on Sunday.

There are three changes to the team that beat Longford. Sean O'Flynn and Paddy O'Sullivan both came on as subs the last day out but they are in from the start at wing and centre back respectively. Captain Kieran Lillis missed the Longford game due to suspension but he is back and named on the edge of the square.

Seamus Lacey, Eoin Lowry and Mark Barry the ones to lose out. Brian Byrne moves from defence to attack but don't be surprised to see plenty more positional changes to the line up before throw in. Lacey and Lowry are not on the 26 man panel for the clash with the Dubs.

They have a massive task on their hands but they are there with the chance to do and with very little, if nothing to lose. No one outside of their own camp will give them much of a prayer so they can go out with freedom and have go at the Dubs.

While they should have a go, they have to be careful. An all out, every man for himself attack minded game plan will leave them exposed but Mike Quirke and his backroom team will be all too aware of the dangers that Dublin possess.

The game will be shown live on RTE News Now on sky channel 521 with a throw in time of 3.30pm.

See the full Laois team below.