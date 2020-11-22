IN PICTURES: Laois GAA clubs pay tribute to Bloody Sunday victims

GAA clubs the length and breath of Laois paid their own tributes to the Bloody Sunday victims on Saturday night as they lit up their grounds, lit candles and showed a sign of solidarity to those who lost their lives 100 years ago this weekend.

With Covid-19 putting pay to any proper remembrance, that didn't stop the Laois clubs and County board officers from showing their support.

Laois GAA Chairman with his nephew Jack Bergin in O'Moore Park

Peter O'Neill along with Laois GAA vice Chairman Tom Clear in O'Moore Park

A candle lit by Abbeyleix Camogie club

Crettyard GAA turn on their lights in remembrance

The scene at Graiguecullen GAA club

Park Ratheniska show their support with their scoreboard

Clough/Ballacolla showed their support

Annanough GAA also showed their support

A superb shot of Killeshin GAA club on Saturday night

Shanahoe GAA turned on their lights in support of the Bloody Sunday victims