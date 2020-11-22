IN PICTURES: Laois GAA clubs pay tribute to Bloody Sunday victims
GAA clubs the length and breath of Laois paid their own tributes to the Bloody Sunday victims on Saturday night as they lit up their grounds, lit candles and showed a sign of solidarity to those who lost their lives 100 years ago this weekend.
With Covid-19 putting pay to any proper remembrance, that didn't stop the Laois clubs and County board officers from showing their support.
Laois GAA Chairman with his nephew Jack Bergin in O'Moore Park
Peter O'Neill along with Laois GAA vice Chairman Tom Clear in O'Moore Park
A candle lit by Abbeyleix Camogie club
Crettyard GAA turn on their lights in remembrance
The scene at Graiguecullen GAA club
Park Ratheniska show their support with their scoreboard
Clough/Ballacolla showed their support
Annanough GAA also showed their support
A superb shot of Killeshin GAA club on Saturday night
Shanahoe GAA turned on their lights in support of the Bloody Sunday victims
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on