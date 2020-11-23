Laois senior football semi final draw to take place this evening

The draw for the semi finals of the Laois Shopping Centre Laois senior football championship will take place this evening at 6.30pm in the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

Portarlington, Emo, Ballyfin and Graiguecullen will all be in the pot for the open draw and while club officers or representatives may attend, providing they adhere to restrictions, the draw will be streamed live by Laois GAA on Facebook.

While the semi finals are unlikely to take place until January, the draw will give much needed focus to the clubs involved as they look set to go back collective training next week once level five Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.