Laois GAA club to hold auction and sale of work

Kyle GAA are moving forward with their fundraising plans and they are not going to let covid-19 get in the way.

On Sunday December 6, the senior and juvenile club will hold their annual Auction and Sale of Work to raise much needed funds for both sections of the club.

Donations of timber, turf, hay, straw or silage will be greatly appreciated as the club move closer to the big day on Sunday week.

The club are also seeking volunteers to help organise this venture while all Covid 19 measurements will be in place on the day.

As always, support for this fundraising venture will be very welcome.