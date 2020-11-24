"I don’t see any reason why we can’t get a high profile manager" - Laois Captain Enda Rowland

Laois hurling Captain Enda Rowland has expressed his disappointment at the decision of Eddie Brennan and his management team not to seek another year in charge of the O’Moore County.

Brennan announced on Tuesday morning that he would not be putting his name forward for a third year in charge after his initial two year spell came to an end with a one point defeat to Clare in the championship last month.

“I’m disappointed, all the players are and understandably so. It would have been nice to get another year under the management but unfortunately they have decided to step down. We have to respect that decision and we wish them well in the future", explained Rowland.

The news broke on Tuesday morning with Laois GAA issuing a statement and Rowland confirmed that the players were informed just before the news hit the media.

Despite the bad press in recent weeks surrounding the debacle with Eddie Brennan’s ‘off the record’ conversation with The GAA Hour podcast host Colm Parkinson, Rowland believes that the job is an attractive one and one that should attract high profile candidates.

“I think Laois hurling is in a decent place at the moment and it could be an attractive enough job. The progress was there under Eddie, Niall and Tommy so I don’t see a reason why we can’t get a high profile manager.

“We want the best man for the job and someone who can bring us forward. Someone who had the same ambition as the last management and someone who is willing to try things out.

“But we won’t be making that decision; it is up to whoever has the job of picking the manager. All we can do is keep the head down and get the work done.”

“There is a lot to be built on. We had a very good two years under Eddie, Niall (Corcoran) and Tommy (Fitzgerald). Last year was probably the most enjoyable year for Laois hurling people that we have had in a long time.”

As players, the Abbeyleix man says that the only thing they can do now is to keep working away on their own and continue getting ready for the National league in 2021 while the powers that be look after getting a manager in place.

“We were so focused on the Clare game and we weren’t thinking about the following year. We were hoping they did want to stay but whatever happened, happened and they decided to step down. That’s sport I suppose.

“First and foremost, we as players just need to put our head down and do our hard work and the work in the gym. That’s all we can do at the moment and hopefully there will be a new manager in place in the next two weeks.”