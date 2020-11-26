Laois native in the Dundalk hot seat for Europa League tie

Rathdowney's Shane Keegan will be a major member of the Dundalk management tonight in their Europa League game with Radid Vienna in the Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk FC head coach Filippo Giovagnoli has been suspended from having any function of a head coach for the game. The Italian picked up a yellow card while in the dug out when Dundalk played in Vienna a few weeks back and that has prompted UEFA to act to suspend.

He also doesn't technically hold a UEFA Pro Licence so his position was a dodgy one at the best of times but Laois native Keegan does hold the relevant coaching licence and it was Keegan and assistant coach Giuseppe Rossi who will assume the managerial duties on Thursday night while the pair also took the training session in the stadium yesterday.

Shane Keegan is the Dundalk FC opposition analyst but ever since the Italian duo took over, he has had a more prominent role on in the dug out on match days.

Dundalk lost a thriller in the corresponding fixture a few weeks back and will be looking for their first win of the campaign in Dublin tonight. The game will be live on Virgin Media with kick off at 8pm.

Keegan will be a bit closer to home on Sunday evening when he travels with the squad to Athlone to take on the midlands side in the FAI cup semi final, a game that will be live on RTE.