Over half a million spent preparing Laois Senior hurlers in last two years

Over half a million was spent in preparing the Laois senior hurling team over the last two years while Eddie Brennan was in charge.

Laois GAA have released their statement of accounts for 2020 and coupled with their 2019 accounts, the figure of over half a million euro has been accounted to the preparation of the senior hurlers.

Eddie Brennan stepped down from his role earlier this week and had been critical of the County Board and the resources that were available to him.

The County Board have come in for heavy criticism for not backing Brennan but the figures released tonight make for interesting reading.

In 2019, when Laois won the Joe McDonagh cup and eventually lost to Tipp in the All Ireland Quarter final, over 310,000 euro was spent preparing the Senior hurling team while in 2020, a year that was disrupted due to Covid-19, just shy of 200,000 was spent on the preparation of the Senior hurlers. (A figure of 5,846 euro is included in 2020 accounts for sliothers between senior, minor and U20 hurlers and is not included in the 2020 figure)

Given that they would have been functional for about 30 weeks in 2019 and approx 20 weeks in 2020, it works out at about just under 10,000 euro per week.

The Laois GAA convention is set to take place on Monday 14 December when the figures are set to be discussed.

How you might be wondering what is included in that figure. The short answer is everything. The 310,000 figure for 2019 and the 194,196 figure for 2020 is inclusive of every big and small expense including meals, expenses, coaching, physio, gear, equipment, buses, medical bills etc...

2020 is a tough year to judge things on given the disruption that was passed on due to Covid-19.

The County Board have been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism but on the basis of these figures, they look to be there or thereabouts with similar counties given the dual nature of the County and the resources available.

Figures for around the Counties are not yet available for 2020 yet but in 2019, Laois' spend on preparing County teams came to 813,345 euro. (This includes senior, U20 and minor county teams in both codes)

For context, similar dual counties returned the following figures for 2019. Offaly - 758,075 euro; Clare 862,258, Waterford 807,453, Wexford 928,331.

