Competition for top spots on Laois GAA County Board

in a year like no other, the Laois GAA convention will still take place in December but this time around, it will take place virtually on Monday, December 14, at 7.30pm.

In a year like no other, there is also set to be some competition for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Outgoing Chairman Peter O'Neill (Portlaoise) and Tom Clear (Clough/Ballacolla) are both seeking re-election but will face competition.

Portarlington's Kieran Leavy will once again contest the Chairman's position like he did in 2017 when he went up against Mr O'Neill.

Bryan Breen from the O'Dempsey's club is a new man on the scene looking to get on to the executive and he will take on Tom Clear for the role as assistant Chairman.

In an email to clubs on Friday with all their documentation for the upcoming Convention, Secretary of Laois GAA County Board, Niall Handy explained;

“In line with recommendations from Central Council on hosting a virtual Convention, questions and/or queries on Chairman’s Address, Secretary’s Report and Financial Statements must be submitted in writing to Secretary or secretary.laois@gaa.ie before Friday December 4, which will be answered and replied to prior to County Convention.

“This will be the only opportunity you will have to make queries or questions on aforementioned.

“Declaration and ballot papers have been circulated to all voting members, which will be by post and must be returned to Laois GAA Office in enclosed “stamp addressed envelope” by Friday, December 11.

“As previously stated Convention for 2020 will be confined to members of County Committee, with the exception being that Clubs may be represented by either their Club Delegate or alternative representative.”

The full list of nominations for the County Convention are as follows;

Chairperson – Peter O’Neill (outgoing); Kieran Leavy

Vice Chairperson – Tom Clear (Outgoing); Bryan Breen

Treasurer – Martin Byrne (Outgoing)

Assistant Treasurer – Paschal McEvoy (Outgoing)

Central Council Delegate – Gerry Kavanagh (Outgoing)

Leinster Council Delegates (2) – PJ Kelly and Richie Kennedy (Outgoing); Brian Allen

Development Officer – Ger Slevin (Appointed)

Coaching Officer – Fergal Byron (Outgoing)

Cultural and Irish Officer –Monica Delaney (Outgoing)

PRO – Paul Dargan (Outgoing)

Congress Delegates (5) – Chairman and secretary (automatic); Martin Byrne, Brian Allen and Kieran Leavy

Leinster Convention Delegates (4) – Peter O’Neill, Niall Handy, PJ Kelly and Richie Kennedy

