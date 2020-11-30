Brennan confirmed to stay on as Laois Ladies football boss for 2021

The Laois ladies footballers were unlucky not to qualify for the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies football semi finals this year but they have been given an end of year boost with the news that Donie Brennan will stay on as manager for 2021.

Having beaten Sligo and Kildare but lost out to Clare in this year's championship, Clare edged the semi final spot but there were plenty of green shot for the O'Moore women and Brennan is now committed to continuing on their progression into the league and championship in 2021.

The Arles Killeen man took charge at the start of 2020 and his decision to stay on will be welcome news to all involved.

Brennan is well known in Laois GAA circles and was a great servant to Laois down through his Inter-County playing years while he is still lining out for his club, Arles Killeen and helped them maintain their senior status in 2020.

It is unclear what the structure of the league and championship will be in 2021 or when it will start but Laois will be ready.

Brennan took over the job at a time when Laois were struggling but he definitely steadied the ship this year and it would have only taken a small bit of luck for them to have made a semi final.