Laois LGFA on the look out for new managers for juvenile teams

Laois Ladies football are on the look out for new managerial blood as they look to shore up their plans for 2021.

They got a great boost last weekend when Donie Brennan confirmed that he would remain on as the Senior ladies manager but now they are looking to fill the voids in the underage ranks.

The U14, U16 and minor squads are all on the lookout for managers and any interested parties are asked to get in touch by the 13th of December by emailing a CV to secretary.laois@lgfa.ie

The Laois Ladies football community do a great job in keeping things going but they are always in need of more help and if you are a budding manager with interest of getting involved, you know what to do.