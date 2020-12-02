Laois Minor footballers get date for championship opener

The Laois minor footballers have got the news they have been waiting for and will be out in championship action on the 12th of December.

O'Moore Park in Portlaoise will be the venue on Saturday week when they take on Carlow in the opening round at 12.30pm.

The game will likely be streamed by Laois GAA in continuation to the superb job they have done with the streaming of the club games in recent months.

They were due to begin their championship back in the Summer but Covid-19 got in the way and pushed it out. They only received confirmation on Tuesday night that it would go ahead as the Country enters level three restrictions.

The winners of the clash in O'Moore Park will take on the winners of Meath and Westmeath in the semi final the following Saturday in Mullingar or Navan.

Dublin have already been knocked out of the championship by Meath.

Quarter Finals (all 12.30pm)



Kildare v Louth, Sat 12.12.2020 - Newbridge



Offaly v Wicklow, Sat 12.12.2020 - Tullamore

Meath v Westmeath, Sat 12.12.2020 - Navan



Laois v Carlow, Sat 12.12.2020 - Portlaoise

The semi finals are fixed for the following Saturday (19th) while the final is down for the 3rd of January 2021.





