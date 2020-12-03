Eddie Brennan set to take up coaching role with Dublin kingpins

Eddie Brennan stepped down from his managerial role with the Laois senior hurlers last week but he is already back in the game, this time in a coaching capacity.

2021 will see him on the club scene rather than the County scene having taken a coaching role with Dublin big hitters, Cuala. Cuala will be managed by one of their own club men and former Dublin hurler, John Twomey

Cuala have been the team to beat in Dublin in recent years and are the reigning champions in the Capital. It is another huge appointment for the Dublin club, a little over a week after Brennan stepped down as Laois boss.

Brennan enjoyed two fruitful years with Laois but it all ended quite messy with an off the record conversation between himself and GAA Hour host Colm Parkinson being put in the public domain.

He was highly critical of the Laois County board and felt he needed more resources available to him. Laois GAA published their accounts since that and it showed that over half a million euro was spent on the senior hurlers during his two years in charge.

A meeting was held to try clear the air and move on and while that meeting was positive, they never got to meet a second time having originally agreed to do so.