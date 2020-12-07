Members permitted to cross Counties to play golf

As the easing of restrictions came into effect in the last week for various sectors, the golfing community received another timely boost at the weekend when it was announced by the government’s Sport Expert Group that they had amended its guidance under Level 3 restrictions to allow, with immediate effect, players to participate in activities in their club, even if it is located across a county border.

The restrictions in place in the Republic have been eased to registered members of a club to participate in activities.

The intent of the easing is to allow those living close to a county border to train or participate in sport where their club might be in close proximity to their residence but across a county line.

The dispensation applies to local travel and only to those who are members of a club. It does not allow for players to cross county borders to play at a golf club of which they are not members.

That restriction won’t be lifted until December 18th and run until January 6th 2021, when it will be further reviewed.

The news will be a big boost to the likes of Portarlington who are on the Laois and Offaly border and Roscrea golf club who would have members from Laois, Offaly and Tipperary.