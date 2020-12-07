Cheddar Plunkett gets backing of County Board executive but ratification from clubs still needed

Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett has officially got the backing of the Laois GAA executive after his name was proposed from the selection sub-committee to be the next Laois senior hurling manager.

At a Laois GAA executive meeting tonight (Monday), 'Cheddar Plunkett' was backed by the executive but official ratification has to be done in front of a full County Board meeting with the Executive and the club delegates.

The earliest that will happen will probably be next Monday when club delegates and the Executive are due to meet virtually for the annual convention.

While no issues or objections to his appointment are expected, it does mean that he officially hasn't been sworn in just yet.

Eddie Brennan only stepped down two weeks ago but Laois GAA have acted swiftly and got their man without any delay of fuss.

Plunkett was in charge of Laois in the past from late 2012 to 2016 and now he has got the green light for a second stint.

His backroom team will be confirmed at a later date.