Clonad man steps down as Down Camogie manager

Down camogie manager Derek Dunne is to step down from his post after three years.

Dunne, a native of Clonad in County Laois, is leaving the post on a high after guiding the county to the All-Ireland intermediate final victory over neighbours Antrim Saturday week last.

During his three year term as manager, Down won three Ulster titles as well as this year’s All-Ireland title.

Confirming the news, Dunne explained:

“It’s been a fantastic journey and culminated in an unforgettable day on Saturday week in Kingspan Breffni. I will look back at my time in Down with great fondness and have made friendships there that I will bring with me for life. I would like to thank the Down players, the backroom team and county board for this opportunity and I wish them the very best over the coming years."