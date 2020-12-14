Clonad man steps down as Down Camogie manager
Former Down Camogie manager and Clonad native, Derek Dunne
Down camogie manager Derek Dunne is to step down from his post after three years.
Dunne, a native of Clonad in County Laois, is leaving the post on a high after guiding the county to the All-Ireland intermediate final victory over neighbours Antrim Saturday week last.
During his three year term as manager, Down won three Ulster titles as well as this year’s All-Ireland title.
Confirming the news, Dunne explained:
“It’s been a fantastic journey and culminated in an unforgettable day on Saturday week in Kingspan Breffni. I will look back at my time in Down with great fondness and have made friendships there that I will bring with me for life. I would like to thank the Down players, the backroom team and county board for this opportunity and I wish them the very best over the coming years."
