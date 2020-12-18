Ireland learn 2023 Rugby World Cup pool opponents
The draw has been made for the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup
IRELAND have been drawn alongside holders South Africa in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Andy Farrell's Ireland side will also face Six Nations rivals Scotland in Pool B of the competition which is taking place in France.
Ireland's remaining pool fixtures will be against a ‘Asia Pacific 1′ and ‘Europe 2′ team, with those qualifiers yet to be confirmed.
The draw for the tournament was made in Paris this morning.
Pool A
New Zealand
France
Italy
America 1
Africa 1
Pool B
South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Asia-Pacific 1
Europe 2
Pool C
Wales
Australia
Fiji
Europe 1
Final qualifier winner
Pool D
England
Japan
Argentina
Oceania 1
Americas 2
