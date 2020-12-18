Portlaoise GAA to hold festive duck race on St Stephen’s Day

Portlaoise GAA Club have announced that they will be holding a ‘Duck Race’ on St Stephen’s day, Saturday 26th December. The initiative is being held to raise funds for the redevelopment and revamp of the Portlaoise GAA Gym in Rathleague.

The Duck Race is being held at 11am on Saturday 26th December on the Triogue River in Portlaoise, however, due to COVID restrictions, the event can be watched livestreamed on the Portlaoise GAA Facebook page.

Organisers and Laois County Hurlers, Ciarán McEvoy (‘Maka’) and Frank Flanagan said:

"We are very grateful to those who have bought tickets already. Our gym in Rathleague is in desperate need of a makeover, so any monies raised will help us enormously. Competition is fierce for people to be crowned the ‘Duck Race Champion of 2020’.

"Tickets cost just €5 and the first prize is €500 with nine more cash prizes up for grabs in the final race. We’d like to thank the other organisers involved including Crocky Maher, Cathal Duggan (senior hurler), Kieran Lillis (senior footballer), Paddy Downey (senior footballer), Anna Fitzgibbon (senior footballer) and Grainne Moran (senior footballer)’, said McEvoy and Flanagan.

People can buy their duck via the following link: https://member.clubforce.com/ tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=1553

People can also buy a ticket in Downey’s, Portlaoise or by contacting anyone involved in the club. All and any support is so greatly appreciated. Further information available on the Portlaoise GAA Facebook Page.