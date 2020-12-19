Tricky league campaigns for Laois hurlers and footballers as GAA structures set to be rubber stamped next week

The GAA are set to meet next week to rubber stamp the structures for the 2021 league and championships as County looks set to go ahead before the club in a new split season model.

If the proposals are passed, The National leagues will commence on the last weekend of February and as expected, the football leagues are to be split even further based on geographical presence.

All this means is that the club championship season for 2021 looks set to commence sometime in July although club competitions such as leagues are set to commence in the Spring without County players subject to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Leinster and Munster hurling championship is set to continue on a knockout basis while relegation to Joe McDonagh wold also come back into play while the football championship looks set to be without the super 8's model once again but there will be more emphasis on the league.

With Laois in Division two, there is particular focus on the league as if they were to be relegated to Division three and lost their opening championship game, they wouldn't be entering the qualifiers but instead would play in a competition known as the Tailteann Cup for division three and four teams.

None of this has been officially confirmed yet but the GAA are expected to confirm their plans next week.

As it stands, it looks like the National League for the Laois hurlers and footballers would look like this.

National Hurling League Division 1

Laois

Kilkenny

Dublin

Wexford

Clare

Antrim.

National Football League Division 2 South

Laois

Cork

Clare

Kildare