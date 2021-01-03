The Heath GAA's Denis Booth calls time on his Laois inter-county Gaelic football career

Laois defender Denis Booth has brought the curtain down on his Inter County football career. The Heath club man served his County for 10 years in total at senior level and was a top class defender from start to finish.

The versatile defender made his debut back in January 2010 while his last outing in the Blue and White of Laois came in a league defeat at the hands of Westmeath back in October of 2020.

All in all, Booth made 12 O'Byrne Cup appearances, played in 32 league games and felt the heat of championship battle on 20 occasions over his 10 years.

He was part of the Laois panel that won Division four of the National League back in 2018 earning promotion to Division three and the 2019 panel that secured another promotion to Division two of the league.

A statement from Laois GAA read - “Congratulations Denis Booth on your career with Laois GAA. The commitment you have shown to the Laois jersey over many years was outstanding. Best wishes for the future and congratulations on your retirement.”



His club The Heath were also quick to pay tribute to their staunch club man.

“We would like to wish Denis Booth all the best on his retirement from playing Inter-County Football.

“Denis was a player who gave it his all during his time playing for Laois and always carried that work ethic back to his Club. We look forward to seeing Denis in the Black & Amber for another few years.”