The Harps GAA stalwart honoured with Irish Sport volunteer award

A Laois woman has received nationwide recognition for her dedicated work at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Mary Donohue from Harps GAA & Camogie has won the award for her volunteer work across the board in The Harps as she continues to be a real driving force in the club especially when it comes to juvenile teams.

One of those people that every club wished the had in their ranks, Mary Donohue is a well deserved and popular winner of the County Laois category.

Mary trains three underage teams in the club and is always on hand to do whatever is needed.

The only pity was that the awards ceremony had to be held virtually but that doesn't take away from the tremendous achievement.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters, were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year.

These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.