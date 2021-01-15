Munnelly to front up new GPA Next Gen leaders programme steeped in Laois representation

The Gaelic Players Association have launched a new programme focusing on leadership and a Laois footballing stalwart has been elected the new Chairman.

Arles Kilcruise and Laois forward Ross Munnelly has been given the task of heading up the GPA Programme, NextGen Leaders which was launched on Thursday.

Munnelly has long been a prominent figure in the GPA over the years and this is yet another string in his bow.

NextGen Leaders is a developmental platform that aims to engage and connect passionate young GPA and WGPA members with the people and resources to influence positive change within our games and our society.

The GPA said;

"After great interest during the programme's application process, we are proud to introduce our inaugural 12 NextGEN Leaders. A top-class team of champions, who will embrace the current and future challenges in Player Development, Player Welfare and Social Change Initiatives, and provide innovative actions to improve the landscape for future generations."

Laois are also well represented down the chain with current Laois footballer Colm Begley, Laois ladies footballer Anna Healy and County hurler Eoin Phelan all assigned important roles.

Begley will be the GPA project coordinator while Anna Healy and Eoin Phelan have roles as NexTGen leaders.