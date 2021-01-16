Laois athlete selected for high powered national Athletics relay squad

A Laois youngster has been selected on two National relay squads for the upcoming year.

St Abban's AC athlete Nessa Millet has been rewarded for her efforts by being selected on both the National senior Women's 4x400m relay and also the National senior mixed 4x400m squad.

It is a tough time to be an athlete with all the various Covid-19 restrictions but her selection is testament to her talent and work rate that she has shown to make the cut.

Athletes such as Phil Healy is also on both squads while the word renowned Thomas Barr and Brian Gregan also join Millet on the mixed 4x400m squad.

The squads announced are the who's who of Irish Athletics and she is in high quality company.

Everyone in the St Abban's club are extremely proud of her achievements.