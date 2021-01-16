Rule change to deny Healy his Portlaoise swansong

A recent rule change at GAA Congress will prevent Chair Healy from lining out for Portlaoise in the 2020 Premier Intermediate Hurling final.

Healy, who has been an unbelievable servant to the club, has decided to transfer to London GAA for 2021 where he lives and works.

However, with the 2020 Premier Intermediate Hurling final between Portlaoise and The Harps still to be played at some stage in 2021, there were original hopes that because it was a game from the previous year's championship, Healy would still be able to line out without being in breach of his transfer to London.

However, confirmation has been received on the matter from Laois GAA. Up until recently, Healy would have been allowed play but a new rule brought in at Congress has since moved the posts and will now prevent the Portlaoise legend from lining out in the final whenever it may take place in 2021.

The final was due to take place in late 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions meant that the game was postponed just five days before it was due to be played.

It is still unclear when it will go ahead as the GAA is already playing catch up on their plans for 2021. As things stand, no GAA team can train collectively until at least February.

June had been pin pointed a few months back for the 2020 final to take place but at this stage, no one can be sure what is going to happen.