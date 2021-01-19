BREAKING: JP McManus Pro-Am postponed for 12 months

THE JP McManus Pro-Am Steering Committee has today announced the rescheduling of the 2021 tournament, which was due to be held on July 5 and 6 at Adare Manor.

The event has been put back 12 months and will now take place July 4 and 5, 2022.

The postponement comes amid the continuing uncertainty around large-scale gatherings taking place both in Ireland and across the globe. With over 40,000 attendees expected from many different countries, it is felt that the smooth and safe running of the event would be better facilitated in 2022.

The world's biggest names in golf, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka as well as celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Niall Horan had committed to participating in the event. Eight of the world’s top 10 players had been confirmed for the two-day event.

The tournament sold out before its initial scheduling and all caps purchased to date will be valid for the 2022 tournament, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes. Spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps are advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

Chairman of the Pro-Am Committee, Colm Hannon said: “We are at all times prioritising public health and are aware that question marks remain about events taking place for much of this year.

Spectators make the Pro-Am very special and we feel by moving it to 2022, and making the decision early, gives us the best chance of delivering a world-class tournament in front of a full house next year. We would like to sincerely thank our players, volunteers, ticket cap holders and the European Tour for their continued patience and full support of the event.”

The Pro-Am Committee will release more information about the rescheduled tournament in due course.