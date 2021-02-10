Kildare legend Dermot Earley set for Laochra Gael spotlight this week

The brilliant TG4 Laochra Gael series continues this Thursday night (February 11) with the focus on Kildare's Dermot Earley at 9.30pm.

The hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen.

While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines.

Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

Named after his legendary father, Dermot Earley was determined to make a name for himself. He did just that when he was at the heart of Kildare historic 1998 campaign while still in his teens.

Sadly, that would be the highpoint of his football career. In the following years he suffered dreadful injuries, he fought a cancer battle, and in 2010 he was dealt a severe blow with the death of his father.

Throughout it all Dermot continued to battle with determination and bravery for his county, and for his family.

Not to be missed: Thursday, February 11 at 9.30pm on TG4.