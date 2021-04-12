Laois hurlers expected to hurl in Croke Park in 2021

It has been agreed that all of the Leinster Senior Hurling championship games in 2021 will take place at neutral venues. Given the uncertainty around Covid-19 and supporters being able to attend games, the GAA are likely to re-visit the model used in 2020 that saw all the Leinster Senior hurling championship games staged in Croke Park.

Laois took on Dublin last year at GAA headquarters and if the GAA are to adopt the same approach as last year, Cheddar Plunkett and his charges will once again show their talent at the 'Mecca' of the GAA.

It is unclear if Dublin games will take place in Croke Park but all will become clearer next week when the draws for the championship are made.

As 2020 Leinster finalists, Galway and Kilkenny will receive byes to the semi-finals where they will await the winners of the quarter finals.

Laois, Antrim, Dublin and Wexford are the four teams in the hat for the quarter final draw on Tuesday week and while two of those will go through to the semi finals, the losers of those quarter finals will face off in Preliminary round qualifier with the loser set for demotion to the Joe McDonagh cup for 2022.

Meanwhile, the format of the Leinster senior football championship will carry on from last year. Last year's semi-finalists - Laois, Dublin, Kildare and Meath will all start off their campaign at the quarter final stage while a draw will take place on Tuesday week for the opening round draw with Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Louth and Wexford all in the hat.

Laois hurlers will kick off their National league on the weekend of the 8th May while the footballers will get their ball rolling the following weekend.

READ ALSO: GAA release plans for 2021 season.