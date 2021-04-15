New sponsors and Jersey for Laois Ladies Football

Laois LGFA have announced a new sponsor and a brand new jersey just in time for the start of the National league next month.

Covid-19 has been a nightmare for sports clubs and organisations all over the Country but that hasn't prevented the Laois LGFA from attracting a new sponsor and putting their best foot forward.

IntegriLeads are an award-winning appointment setting company based in Ireland. They have 40 years combined experience scheduling highly qualified appointments for companies in the technology sector. They work with national and international clients giving them exceptional insights of different markets across multiple geographies.

Eimear O'Connor from IntegriLeads explained that they are delighted to be sponsoring Laois Ladies for 2021.

"IntegriLeads was founded in 2019 by three Laois ladies and like many other women across the county we have all had positive experiences playing and supporting ladies football at various levels throughout our lives.

"Jayne Delaney, our Operations Director, is a Newman from Ballyadams and is a St. Joseph’s woman. By her own admittance football wouldn’t have been her strength but it was a huge part of her childhood and teen years. Jayne’s sister Lisa, who also works for IntegriLeads, played midfield for the Laois ladies under-age teams and her dad Joe was a selector in the late 90’s.

"Aisling Kirwan, our Sales Director is a Ging originally from Portlaoise and now settled in Mountrath, played her football with Park-Ratheniska and represented Laois on a number of occasions. She is a member of the local Mountrath ladies football club and was heavily involved with G4MO’s and other initiative a few years back.

"I’m a Ward originally from Portarlington now living in Trumera. My time playing was with Portarlington Ladies back in the 90’s which gave me a huge love for the sport. I am the former chairperson of my local club Mountrath, now treasurer and am a member of the National Hearings committee also, so I like to stay involved where possible.

"Gaelic football is the backbone of Ireland and the LGFA are hugely important for young girls coming through the ranks who want to play at a high level. Their efforts in providing an inclusive and empowering environment for ladies in the sport is something that really resonated with us.

"We are excited about the future of LGFA and more specifically Laois LGFA and are very honoured to see the company that we work very hard in developing associated with an organisation with similar determination. We are very proud of the ladies representing our county", explained Eimear O'Connor.

Pictured are Sadie O’Connor (Mountrath LGFA) And Kiera Moore (Park Ratheniska LGFA).

Speaking about the new jersey and sponsorship, Laois LGFA commented;

"When we were informed that Integrileads were coming on board as our sponsorship for Laois LGFA it was a great honour for Laois Ladies, not only for the sponsorship but also to have such a great company onboard and in partnership with three woman who have strong professionalism in there work and we hope that there contribution will bring a strong relationship with Laois LGFA.”



The new official home jersey will be on sale in local sports outlets and online at www.oneills.com